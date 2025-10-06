Inside The Warriors

Michael Malone Calls Out 'Communication' Between Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga

Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone explained how Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga could patch their issues

Will Despart

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
It's no secret that there was some significant friction between Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and star forward Jonathan Kuminga leading into the 23-year-old's lengthy offseason holdout. It's clear some of that friction boiled into this summer's negotiations, but with Kuminga now signed to a two-year, $48.5 million extension, he and Kerr must put it behind them.

Now that Kuminga is back with the team and the Warriors have been able to fill out their roster, the most pressing task heading into the new season is making sure the new pieces are able to seamlessly make their transition into Golden State's system.

That starts with mending the rift between Kerr and Kuminga, which former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says is all about communication. Malone explained on a recent episode of NBA Countdown.

“It comes down to communication,” Malone said. “Steve's come out and said it, that communication is key. Him and Kuminga have a relationship, but they got to sit down in the room. And right now, it's a battle between Steve Kerr saying, this is what we want, and then Kuminga saying, well, this is what I want. And they have to find a way to marry that.”

Finding A Middle Ground

Malone also broke down why it was so important for the Warriors and Kuminga to find common ground, as a coach who was recently fired himself in no small part because of the relationship he had with the locker room in Denver.

“You look at what (Kuminga) did in Games 2, 3, 4, and 5 in that second series against Minnesota. (Curry) got hurt. Kuminga became a focal point and showed out. They didn't win any of those games, but can he find a way to step up and be a part of this team off the bench?"

Kuminga scored 97 points in the final four games of the series against the Timberwolves, including a 30-point outing in a Game 3 loss.

“Most importantly, Steve said it. If he defends, he rebounds, and he runs, he's going to play. If he does those things, he's going to have a greater chance to go out there and help impact. And I feel, as you mentioned with (my experience with) Michael Porter Jr., I think Kuminga closes a lot of games because he's too young, too athletic, and too talented for them not to.”

The Golden State Warriors are set to open the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in a nationally televised game on NBC.

WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

