NBA Admits Missed Call in Warriors-Rockets Overtime Game

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in overtime.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a made basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a made basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors improved to 5-1 on the NBA season with their win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Again without Steph Curry, the Warriors were able to secure their third-straight win, each of which have come without the superstar point guard.

Scheduled for a reevaluation on Sunday after going through his usual warmup routine on Saturday, Curry could return to game action Monday against the Washington Wizards. In the meantime, Golden State has done well to win in his absence.

With Saturday’s game going to overtime, the NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report that detailed one missed call in the final two minutes of regulation.

According to the NBA, Draymond Green should have been whistled for his sixth foul with 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Green (GSW) jumps from point A to point B and initiates contact with Thompson (HOU), which affects his driving shot attempt,” the NBA wrote.

Houston ended up securing an offensive rebound and scoring on this play, but Green should have fouled out with 1:26 remaining, instead of with eight second remaining when he was ultimately disqualified.

Tari Eason and Draymond Green
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

“Green (GSW) makes contact with Eason's (HOU) right arm, which causes him to lose control of the ball,” the NBA wrote on Green’s sixth and final foul, confirming this call was correct.

This loss dropped Houston to an even 3-3 on the season, which has them tied with the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, and Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference standings.

