Inside The Warriors

NBA Executive Believes Lakers Spoke to Warriors Offseason Target

One NBA insider believes the Los Angeles Lakers have already zoned in on a Golden State Warriors target

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin (30) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin (30) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the 2025 NBA playoffs showed anything, it's that numerous teams are missing a big man. From the Los Angeles Lakers to the Golden State Warriors to the LA Clippers, teams are missing both starting and backup quality centers.

This month, it was reported by Bobby Marks from ESPN that the Golden State Warriors would be targeting Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez. Lopez is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season.

However, according to NBA insider Gery Woelfel, the Warriors aren't alone in their pursuit of Lopez. Woeful spoke to an NBA executive who believes that Los Angeles Lakers may have already spoken to to Brook Lopez.

“There’ll be plenty of interest in him. I’m sure the Lakers have already talked to him," an NBA executive reportedly told Woelfel.

Brook Lopez would be a fantastic fit playing on both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Both teams offer some amazing incentives to play with. One would allow playing with Steph Curry and a phenomenal franchise, the other would allow playing with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

At the end of the day, what it's going to come down to is who can provide a better offer between the Lakers and Warriors. Both the Lakers and Warriors have a big asset in Austin Reaves and Jonathan Kuminga available in trade talks.

Related Articles

New Report on Warriors Targeting Recent Celtics Champion in Trade

Steph Curry Gets Honest on Major Warriors Trade

Draymond Green Gets Honest About Jonathan Kuminga's Future

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News