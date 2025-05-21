NBA Executive Believes Lakers Spoke to Warriors Offseason Target
If the 2025 NBA playoffs showed anything, it's that numerous teams are missing a big man. From the Los Angeles Lakers to the Golden State Warriors to the LA Clippers, teams are missing both starting and backup quality centers.
This month, it was reported by Bobby Marks from ESPN that the Golden State Warriors would be targeting Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez. Lopez is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season.
However, according to NBA insider Gery Woelfel, the Warriors aren't alone in their pursuit of Lopez. Woeful spoke to an NBA executive who believes that Los Angeles Lakers may have already spoken to to Brook Lopez.
“There’ll be plenty of interest in him. I’m sure the Lakers have already talked to him," an NBA executive reportedly told Woelfel.
Brook Lopez would be a fantastic fit playing on both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Both teams offer some amazing incentives to play with. One would allow playing with Steph Curry and a phenomenal franchise, the other would allow playing with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
At the end of the day, what it's going to come down to is who can provide a better offer between the Lakers and Warriors. Both the Lakers and Warriors have a big asset in Austin Reaves and Jonathan Kuminga available in trade talks.
