NBA Fans React to Draymond Green News for Knicks-Pacers
The Golden State Warriors have concluded their playoff dreams after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1.
The Warriors were able to take Game 1 even with Steph Curry going out in the second quarter; however, they weren't able to muster up enough offense in his absence to prolong the series before his return from his grade one hamstring strain was possible.
Although the Warriors won't be actively participating in the postseason, fans will still be able to catch a glimpse of Draymond Green as he will be joining the TNT of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson for New York's Game 1 and 2.
Draymond has made several appearances as a commentator before and has proven capable of keeping up with the TNT crew. However, fans of the NBA were quick to get on social media and share their thoughts on the latest Draymond news.
"NBA media loves to torture Knicks fans man lol" One fan was quick to say.
"That set’s about to be 50% basketball, 50% chaos, and 100% someone getting roasted before halftime. Draymond might foul someone mid-segment just out of habit." One fan boldly said.
"Why do we have to listen to Cancun bound people during the playoffs? They couldn't find Vince Carter, Isiah Thomas or something?" Another upset fan suggested.
It is clear from the responses to the news that the Knicks fans have no love lost with Draymond, which could make this all the more interesting for fans of the NBA.
Fans can catch the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers with commentary from Draymond Green on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
