NBA Fans React to Draymond Green News for Knicks-Pacers

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will be receiving some new work during the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blows a kiss towards the crowd before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have concluded their playoff dreams after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1.

The Warriors were able to take Game 1 even with Steph Curry going out in the second quarter; however, they weren't able to muster up enough offense in his absence to prolong the series before his return from his grade one hamstring strain was possible.

Although the Warriors won't be actively participating in the postseason, fans will still be able to catch a glimpse of Draymond Green as he will be joining the TNT of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson for New York's Game 1 and 2.

Draymond has made several appearances as a commentator before and has proven capable of keeping up with the TNT crew. However, fans of the NBA were quick to get on social media and share their thoughts on the latest Draymond news.

"NBA media loves to torture Knicks fans man lol" One fan was quick to say.

"That set’s about to be 50% basketball, 50% chaos, and 100% someone getting roasted before halftime. Draymond might foul someone mid-segment just out of habit." One fan boldly said.

"Why do we have to listen to Cancun bound people during the playoffs? They couldn't find Vince Carter, Isiah Thomas or something?" Another upset fan suggested.

Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) share a laugh during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

It is clear from the responses to the news that the Knicks fans have no love lost with Draymond, which could make this all the more interesting for fans of the NBA.

Fans can catch the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers with commentary from Draymond Green on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

