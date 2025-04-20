Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 1 Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs. After failing to secure the sixth seed in their final regular season game, the Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting play-in tournament game for the right to the seventh seed.
Golden State built a strong lead in the first half of the tournament game, but the Grizzlies clawed their way back in the second half, bringing the game to only a two-point lead in the final minute of the game. The Warriors were able to secure the victory behind some big shots by Steph Curry and a five-second violation committed by the Grizzlies.
The Warriors are now taking on the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs in what many have already called a must-see series.
The Warriors are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE, but he is dealing with an injured right thumb and will be wearing a splint.
Gary Payton II is available but dealing with an injured left thumb and will be wearing a splint.
The Rockets are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.
Jock Landale is out with a right knee contusion and Jae'Sean Tate is out with right ankle impingement.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at the Toyota Center at 9:30 p.m. EST.
