Oklahoma City Thunder Star Takes Subtle Jab at Draymond Green
The NBA awards are something that players take massive pride in at the end of the season. Whether it's the prestigious MVP award or getting named to an All-Defensive Team, players want to be recognized for their efforts, even if the end goal remains winning an NBA Championship.
Having the resume to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was listed as a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award alongside Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks. According to Oklahoma City Thunder star Isaiah Hartenstein, he believes his teammate was left off and took a jab at one of the finalists.
"I might need to get a podcast with Lu [Dort], maybe that," Hartenstein told the media during availability after their Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
As can be seen by Hartenstein's comment, he doesn't seem fond of Green being named a finalist over Dort and takes a jab at Green's podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. While Green did have a spectacular second half of the season defensively, Dort was also a viable candidate given his help in OKC's top-three ranked scoring defense.
While Dort will likely earn All-Defensive honors, Mobley and Daniels are seeking their first Defensive Player of the Year award win, while Green looks for his second as he tries to become the oldest player to ever win the award.
Related Articles
Ime Udoka's Blunt Statement After Rockets vs Warriors
Jimmy Butler's Statement On Steph Curry's Performance vs Rockets