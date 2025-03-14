NBA Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga's Return in Warriors-Kings
The Golden State Warriors have won 12 of their last 14 games heading into Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Despite their hot streak, the Warriors' expectations were significantly raised on Thursday night.
For the first time since January 4, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga checked into a game.
The Warriors have gone on an insane hot streak since acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, and they have yet to see their lineup at full strength with Kuminga sidelined. Now, with the 22-year-old forward back on the court after a 33-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Warriors fans could not be more excited.
Many NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Kuminga's first game back.
Via @QPostmuse: "WELCOME BACK KUMINGA!!!!!!!!"
Via @Zurt__ : "KUMINGA ON COURT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JAN 4 😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 LFGGGGG"
Via @babyfacedubs: "JONATHAN KUMINGA CHECKS IN THE GAME
WELCOME BACK KUMINGA"
Via @kid_chris_925: "Kuminga getting Steph his first bucket off that drive brings a tear to my eye"
Heading into Thursday's game, Kuminga played just 32 games on the season, averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds on 45.9% from the field, but was really taking his game to the next level before spraining his ankle. In the 16 games leading up to his ankle injury, Kuminga averaged 20.3 points, including multiple 30+ point performances off the bench.
With Kuminga back in the lineup, Warriors fans have even more to be excited about.
