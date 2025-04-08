NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant's Injury News Before Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns might both need every win they can get down the stretch but for different circumstances. With the two teams matching up on Tuesday night, the Warriors are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament while the Suns are fighting to even make it in the play-in tournament as they are still several games out.
Given Phoenix's six-game losing streak, their hopes of making the play-in tournament become smaller by the day. At this point, the Suns have to look toward their stars to lead them to a victory. Unfortunately for them, one of their top players just received some bad injury news for Tuesday night.
Suns star forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest, as he continues to deal with a left ankle sprain that has kept him sidelined for the last three games. Now with the Suns shorthanded yet again, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.
"their season is toast anyway. Might as well heal him up for next year," one fan suggested.
"Huge news especially for the Warriors," another user added.
"bradley beal to drop 40," another fan shared.
"trap game," one fan commented.
"clutch. kev still a warrior at heart," a user replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, it's a mixed group of emotions, with some fans suggesting the Warriors still can't overlook the Suns. With the duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns can still put up points and could cause problems if Golden State doesn't come prepared.
Tip-off in Phoenix on Tuesday night is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
