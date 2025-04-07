NBA Fans React to Draymond Green's Controversial Foul in Warriors-Rockets
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green got under the skin of the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, earning himself a flagrant foul in the third quarter.
Catching the ball on the baseline, Draymond went up for a layup attempt at the rim with Rockets center Alperen Şengün sliding over to contest.
Draymond caught Şengün with an elbow to the face on his way up and was assessed a Flagrant 1 with officials deeming the contact unnecessary.
Warriors fans didn't understand the call.
"Normal shooting motion, with Sengun clearly in the restricted area. This should be a foul on Sengun... but when your name is Draymond Green, it's a flagrant," wrote one fan.
Another added, "The refs fr reviewed this for 5 minutes and said he intentionally wound up and hit his face."
"This was a horrible call. It's gonna be one of those calls the NBA will apologize for after it's all said and done. He wasn't outside the rebounding zone and the lame excuse that DG had Speed while receiving a pass, gather, and going up is a crock," wrote another.
Other fans saw things a different way.
"Draymond green gets such a long rope with the refs unlike any other player in nba history," wrote one fan.
A Lakers fan stated, "Draymond Green is such a nasty and dirty player bro. He knew exactly what he was doing."
Draymond and Sengun got into things earlier in the game with Green receiving a technical foul after pushing up on Şengün and nudging him near the throat in the first half.
The Rockets would go on to win 106-96.
Green finished the game with two points, three rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes.