Steve Kerr’s Honest Statement After Warriors vs Rockets

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shares honest statement after Houston Rockets loss

Liam Willerup

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr signals to the team during the game against the Denver Nuggets in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors felt the pressure heading into Sunday night's home game against the Houston Rockets, with every game mattering down the stretch if they want to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Despite entering on a five-game winning streak against some of the best teams in the NBA, the Warriors didn't deliver on Sunday.

The Rockets put on a dominant defensive performance, holding Steph Curry to three points on 10 shots as Golden State fell 106-96. Set to head to Phoenix Monday for a Tuesday night contest, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared an honest statement with the media after the loss.

"You just gotta worry about the next game and keep winning...We ran into a hot team," Kerr said about Houston. "You just quickly move on. I’m gonna go home and I’m gonna watch ‘The White Lotus’ and then I’m gonna get on a plane tomorrow. I’m just being honest.”

While Kerr did throw in a mention of the popular TV series 'The White Lotus,' he acknowledged that the Warriors found themselves caught up against a hot Houston team and now need to win every game down the stretch to guarantee no play-in tournament basketball. Houston now has consecutive wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Warriors.

Up next on the schedule for Golden State will be the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night with a 10:00 p.m. EST tip on TNT.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

