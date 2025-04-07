Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Draymond Green's Controversial Foul
The Golden State Warriors are one of several teams fighting for playoff positioning in the Western Conference with the season coming to an end. As for the Houston Rockets, they entered Sunday's game with the second seed virtually locked up and looking to add another quality win to their season before the playoffs. Unluckily for Golden State, Houston showed they wanted it more.
After a dominant defensive effort against Steph Curry that held him to three points on ten shots, the Rockets left Golden State with a 106-96 victory. While Curry's poor performance was a top headline, Warriors' veteran Draymond Green found himself earning a controversial foul against Houston's Alperen Sengun, sparking a response from head coach Steve Kerr.
"I love Draymond's fire. The reason we got four banners up there," Kerr said in regards to Draymond's five fouls, a technical and a flagrant. "We wouldn't have any without Draymond. I love his fire. He was fighting out there, just didn't go our way"
While Green's approach towards the game isn't one enjoyed by a large portion of NBA fans, Kerr backed up his veteran star by saying just how important he is to the Warriors' success not only now but the dynasty they've built.
Green is eyeing his second Defensive Player of the Year award. A win would make him the oldest player in NBA history to capture that award, surpassing Dikembe Mutombo. Golden State returns to action on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Rockets
Celtics Pass Warriors to Make NBA History vs Suns
Steve Kerr's Honest Jonathan Kuminga Statement Before Warriors-Nuggets