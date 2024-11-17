NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the surprises of the NBA season so far, as the decision to not make deals for stars Paul George and Lauri Markkanen has worked in their favor as they find themselves near the top of the standings. While the role players for Golden State have been phenomenal, star guard Stephen Curry has been stellar coming off his Team USA performance in Paris this summer.
However, injury concerns have always been a question mark around Curry, as recent reports indicate that an injury to the two-time MVP could affect his status for Monday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
The injury is listed specifically as left knee bursitis for the star guard, who has already missed three games this season for the Warriors.
With the news breaking, here's how NBA fans are reacting across social media:
Via @BiasedPG13fan: "NO STEPH PLS NOT NOW"
Via @cestacerta: "Have some rest King, Kuminga will take care of Warriors"
Via @StealsandBlocks: "thats not good at all"
Via @SC30Better: "take mine 😭"
Via @zaywarriors30: "He's gonna play"
Based on the reactions from NBA fans, there is a mix of concern and doubt regarding the 10-time NBA All-Star. In the three games Curry missed this season, the Warriors went 3-0 as guard Buddy Hield led the team in scoring during that stretch with 25.3 points per game.
