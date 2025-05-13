NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News for Warriors-Wolves Game 5
The Golden State Warriors are in a tough situation with their backs against the wall, facing elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. After last night's 117-110 loss, the Warriors find themselves down 3-1 in the series.
Golden State will play a potentially decisive Game 5 on the road at the Target Center tomorrow night, and could be in major trouble without its star point guard, Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 and exited after appearing in just 13 minutes of action. The Warriors managed to win the series opener, but have now lost three straight.
The news gets worse for fans heading into Game 5, as Curry has been ruled out, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Golden State will be without its best player with its season on the line.
Fans reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to the news regarding Curry. Many responded with tweets of disappointment and acceptance of Golden State's fate heading into Game 5.
"Warriors are cooked !!!" one person replied.
"It might actually be over," another fan said.
However, some have optimism. The Warriors aren't eliminated yet, and one win could change the momentum of the entire series.
"Knew this was the case but still we just gotta win game 5 man," another said.
The last time a team came back down 3-1 in a playoff series was in the 2020 Western Conference Semifinals, when the Denver Nuggets overcame the deficit to defeat the LA Clippers. A successful has only been done 13 times in league history.
