NBA Fans React to Steph Curry MVP News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2024-2025...but was another point guard robbed of a higher ranking?
With a whopping 913 total points, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home the NBA's MVP award on Wednesday afternoon.
Gilgeous-Alexander joined Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook as the only players in Thunder history to be named the league's Most Valuable Player and did so while scoring 32.7 points per game to go along with 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per contest, while leading the Thunder to the best record in the NBA during the regular season.
While Gilgeous-Alexander ran away from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the rest of the field, the full rankings made some fans scratch their heads, perhaps most notably a certain Warriors point guard ranking ninth on the list.
Sitting in ninth with just two total points, Curry ranked behind not only the aforementioned Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic, but also Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Cade Cunningham, and Anthony Edwards
Despite battling injuries and recently turning 37 years old on a team without much talent, Curry managed to average nearly 23 points per contest in addition to 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Warriors fans don't seem too happy with Curry's ninth ranking on the ballot, with one user claiming the two-time league MVP should have won at least three or four, citing 2021 and this year are years the future Hall of Famer was 'robbed.'
"if the award was actually about most valueable he wouldve had 3-4 mvps by now 2021 and 2025 is proof," one fan commented.
While others agree with the above post, noting if the award was truly given to the player who's the most valuable on his team, Curry would have been on quite a streak of consecutive honors over the last few seasons.
"If the award was literally then Steph would’ve won unanimous the last few years haha," another fan commented.
"looking at the real definition of mvp curry deserves it," a fan replied.
Curry had an incredible season, especially for being 37 years old, and certainly could have gotten more recognition from NBA MVP voters for it.