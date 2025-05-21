Ex-Warriors Star Reveals What Player Team Is Missing

Inside The Warriors

Former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis revealed what he believes the team's missing piece is.

Will Despart

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate after a play against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
As the Golden State Warriors approach an offseason with plenty of questions, franchise legend Baron Davis broke down what kind of player the team needs on the latest episode of the Draymond Green show.

Davis, the star of the 2007 'We Believe' team that upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round, spent four seasons with Golden State from 2005-2008.

"If I were to put my GM hat on, I would say you just need dynamic athleticism and you need someone with some game," Davis said. "You need somebody who's that wild card scorer, that threat, like 'If this dude gets hot, we'll definitely be winning'.

"6'10 versatility, 7'0 shot blocker that can run to the rim and dunk. When you think about (the game) now, the way the league is transitioning, it's getting back to the bigs. It's getting back to the dominant power force. The dude you're looking for is sitting on somebody's bench that's super talented and playing behind one or two scorers.

Green also added some insight in response to Davis, despite the fact that his future in Golden State isn't entirely secure in itself.

"At the end of the day, when you're trying to compete for a championship, the front office may think they need to bring in a guy that you know," Green said.

"Like, 'Yo, I play against this guy, like he ain't it.' You've got to give some input at times, because what can be seen from the stands or what can be seen from some numbers, it isn't always what it seems when you're trying to compete for a championship," Green concluded.

