Ex-Warriors Star Reveals What Player Team Is Missing
As the Golden State Warriors approach an offseason with plenty of questions, franchise legend Baron Davis broke down what kind of player the team needs on the latest episode of the Draymond Green show.
Davis, the star of the 2007 'We Believe' team that upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round, spent four seasons with Golden State from 2005-2008.
"If I were to put my GM hat on, I would say you just need dynamic athleticism and you need someone with some game," Davis said. "You need somebody who's that wild card scorer, that threat, like 'If this dude gets hot, we'll definitely be winning'.
"6'10 versatility, 7'0 shot blocker that can run to the rim and dunk. When you think about (the game) now, the way the league is transitioning, it's getting back to the bigs. It's getting back to the dominant power force. The dude you're looking for is sitting on somebody's bench that's super talented and playing behind one or two scorers.
Green also added some insight in response to Davis, despite the fact that his future in Golden State isn't entirely secure in itself.
"At the end of the day, when you're trying to compete for a championship, the front office may think they need to bring in a guy that you know," Green said.
"Like, 'Yo, I play against this guy, like he ain't it.' You've got to give some input at times, because what can be seen from the stands or what can be seen from some numbers, it isn't always what it seems when you're trying to compete for a championship," Green concluded.
Related Articles
New Report on Warriors Targeting Recent Celtics Champion in Trade
Steph Curry Gets Honest on Major Warriors Trade