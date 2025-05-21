Golden State Warriors Working Out All-American Forward
With the Golden State Warriors' season now over, the focus quickly shifts toward the offseason. This will be a major summer for the franchise as they look to add talent around the star duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. The goal the last few seasons has been to supplement Curry, specifically, with a team to win another championship.
However, before free agency, the Warriors will focus on the 2025 NBA Draft, which boasts plenty of talent. Golden State has the 41st pick, giving up its first-round selection to the Miami Heat in the Butler trade. Nevertheless, each pick is important, and the team is now starting to bring players in for workouts.
Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard reported that the Warriors invited six players to their first pre-draft workout. The list features some of the best players from the college basketball season, including All-American forward RJ Luis Jr.
Luis helped lead St. John's to an NCAA Tournament appearance, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Under head coach Rick Pitino, the Red Storm went 18-2 in the Big East and were one of the best teams in the nation.
Luis was the standout scorer for the team, as a 6-foot-7 junior. He knocked 43.9% of his shots this past season, and shot 33.6% from three. The 22-year-old is projected to be a second-round pick by many, which falls in line with Golden State's selection at No. 41.
The pre-draft process is a long and rigorous one, but keep an eye out for Luis as he works with several others for the Warriors.
