Celtics Legend Makes Polarizing Steph Curry, LeBron James Statement

Over the last decade, despite players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic winning several MVPs, the two best players in basketball have arguably remained Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. While it's been nearly seven years since the last time they met in the NBA Finals, both have a chance to add another ring this season.
With the Lakers as the third seed and the Warriors as the seventh seed, a ring this season would be the fifth NBA Championship for Curry and James. Even though James is the NBA's all-time scoring leader and holds countless records, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes the debate between Curry and James is far closer than some are willing to admit.
"If Steph Curry wins the championship or one more championship...gets the finals MVP, we are gonna have some very, very, very, very uncomfortable conversations. You know why? Because that's gonna mean in the LeBron era, he would've won his fifth title with pretty much three different squads...In my eyes, he would've won this era, with LeBron," Pierce said on FS1.
Pierce also went on to say that a fifth championship for Curry would not only put him over James, but have him in the conversation with Michael Jordan as potentially the greatest player in the game of basketball. Even though Curry may lack the all-time records players like James and Jordan have, Pierce believes the championship victories would be the tipping point.
However, winning a fifth championship this year won't be easy for Curry and the Warriors. Not only will they have to upset the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round, but it will likely lead to a second-round matchup against James in a potential legacy-defining series for the two all-timers. If that happens, narratives could drastically change based on the result.
