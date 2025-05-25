NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's First Post Since Warriors' Elimination
After upsetting the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round, it looked like the Golden State Warriors were capable of doing the impossible and winning an NBA championship as a seventh seed.
Unfortunately, all of those dreams came to a sudden stop when Steph Curry went out with a hamstring strain after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Curry had to watch from the sidelines as his team was eliminated in five games.
It's been over a week since the Warriors were eliminated, but Curry finally made his first post online since the season ended.
Via @StephenCurry30: "Beyond grateful to our entire team, all of our donor, partners, and believers for supporting us since 2019. From early pandemic response to our focus on lifting up the next generation of Oakland students, this is a testament to our community and the work that is needed to ensure every child has an opportunity to thrive."
Since it was Curry's first post since the Warriors' elimination, fans naturally reacted to the team's loss.
"Timberwolves got lucky goat," one fan said.
"You have no mamba mentality. Aaron Gordon played on a hamstring sprain so why couldn’t you?," said one aggressive fan.
"This bro really won at life. Thank you for being an outstanding human, bro. Much love! 🔥🔥🔥," said another Warriors fan.
At the end of the day, the Warriors will only go as far as Steph Curry's health will take them. However, if the team had won Game 3, who knows what would have happened if Curry returned for Game 6. Unfortunately, Warriors fans will never know.
