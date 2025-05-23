Latest Report on Potential Warriors-Celtics Trade
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics were both eliminated in the Conference Quarterfinals in their respective series.
The Warriors were without Steph Curry for essentially the entirety of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which they lost in 5 games. The Celtics fell to the New York Knicks in 6 games while also losing their star forward Jayson Tatum to a devastating Achilles injury.
While both teams have big decisions to make, it is clear that the Celtics team that won the NBA Finals in 2024 will look much different come the fall of 2025. The Warriors need a shakeup with their depth, but they made their blockbuster move at the trade deadline, acquiring Jimmy Butler to be the co-star next to Steph Curry.
Now, a new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel suggests that Golden State is interested in a core member of the Celtics team.
"It is also worth mentioning that Golden State has been labeled as a team that would have serious interest in White if he were made available this summer. Given his two-way play and the Dubs' need for a secondary ball-handler and facilitator next to Curry, White checks off all the boxes as an ideal fit for Steve Kerr."
Derrick White played in 76 games in the regular season, averaging 16.4 points per game and shooting 38% from three-point range. In the playoffs, White is a significant riser, shooting 40.4% from three in 2024 and 38.5% in 2025.
Siegel continued to say, "However, pursuing White means giving up Moses Moody, and then the questions shift to what will happen with Jonathan Kuminga as a restricted free agent."
White would be a seamless fit, with his exceptional two-way play and familiarity with Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr's system. While the Warriors are still looking for frontcourt help, adding White would be a massive acquisition if the Celtics decide to move on.
