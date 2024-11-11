Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Subtle Shot at OKC Thunder

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made an Instagram post after defeating OKC.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after scoring a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after scoring a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors defeated the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in an impressive bounce-back victory. Blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers the game prior, Golden State responded with a solid road win in Oklahoma City.

Now tied atop the Western Conference with an 8-2 record, the Warriors are heading back home for a game against Klay Thomson and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Taking a look back at Golden State’s five-game road trip, Warriors star Steph Curry made a post on Instagram.

Adding Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" to the post, Curry captioned it, “Solid Trip. Now- Back to the crib!”  

This subtle shot at the Thunder did not go over the heads of fans, as they have been reacting to it in the comments.

Via 0_nit0: "song choice is goated😂😂😂"

Via marvenmich: "PETTY KING IS BACK🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Via dunk: "truly fitting song choice😂🎯"

Via stephlayups: "The song choice 😭"

Via warriorstalk: "The track 🎶😂🙌 #PettyKing"

Curry hit a dagger three against OKC in Sunday's win, pulling out his "Night Night" celebration afterwards.

Nicknamed the "Petty King" for things exactly like his song choice on this Instagram post, Curry received comments from a current and former teammate.

Via Lindy Waters III: "Funny guy😂"

Via Ekpe Udoh: "U hell for that song man lol"

Lindy Waters III, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Lindy Waters III (43) celebrates with forward forward Stephen Curry (left) and forward Draymond Green (right) after making the game winning basket to defeat the Los Angels Clippers at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. / Steven Erler-Imagn Images

Curry has several iconic moments in Oklahoma City, as the superstar point guard seems to always come up big against the Thunder.

