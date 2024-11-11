NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Subtle Shot at OKC Thunder
The Golden State Warriors defeated the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in an impressive bounce-back victory. Blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers the game prior, Golden State responded with a solid road win in Oklahoma City.
Now tied atop the Western Conference with an 8-2 record, the Warriors are heading back home for a game against Klay Thomson and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Taking a look back at Golden State’s five-game road trip, Warriors star Steph Curry made a post on Instagram.
Adding Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" to the post, Curry captioned it, “Solid Trip. Now- Back to the crib!”
This subtle shot at the Thunder did not go over the heads of fans, as they have been reacting to it in the comments.
Via 0_nit0: "song choice is goated😂😂😂"
Via marvenmich: "PETTY KING IS BACK🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Via dunk: "truly fitting song choice😂🎯"
Via stephlayups: "The song choice 😭"
Via warriorstalk: "The track 🎶😂🙌 #PettyKing"
Curry hit a dagger three against OKC in Sunday's win, pulling out his "Night Night" celebration afterwards.
Nicknamed the "Petty King" for things exactly like his song choice on this Instagram post, Curry received comments from a current and former teammate.
Via Lindy Waters III: "Funny guy😂"
Via Ekpe Udoh: "U hell for that song man lol"
Curry has several iconic moments in Oklahoma City, as the superstar point guard seems to always come up big against the Thunder.
