NBA Fans React to Warriors’ Blowout Loss vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Golden State Warriors were one of the NBA’s hottest teams entering Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of the only teams hotter was Cleveland itself, as the Cavaliers entered this game with a franchise-best 9-0 record to begin the season.

This game against Golden State was supposed to be one of Cleveland’s biggest challenges through 10 games, but they had no issue with the Warriors, jumping out to a massive lead that reached as many as 41 points.

It was just one of those games for the Warriors, as they were not able to get much going offensively, and could not stop the Cavaliers at all on the other end.

NBA fans have been reacting to this blowout victory for the Cavaliers.

Via @7saile_: "cavs are the best team in the league"

Via @statdefender: "The cavs this season"

Via @NYPunk: "Kenny Atkinson to Steve Kerr:"

Via @olympicbean: "Best Cavs team in franchise history"

This was supposed to be one of the best NBA games on the early schedule, but the Cavaliers were able to wrap it up by halftime. Now a perfect 10-0 on the season, Cleveland looks to be for real.

For the Warriors, they will have to flush this one and regroup before their next game against the OKC Thunder on Sunday.

Published
