NBA Fans React to Warriors' New Starting Lineup vs Grizzlies
After De'Anthony Melton suffered an ACL injury, Warriors fans immediately started wondering who would start in his place. While many were hoping for it to be Moses Moody, the answer has left them disappointed.
The Golden State Warriors have revealed their new starting lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, and the team has Lindy Waters III starting in place of De'Anthony Melton. The new lineup is now Steph Curry, Lindy Waters III, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Needless to say, many Warriors fans weren't happy about the news
Via @LosSoWavyy: "Moody really gets no respect from Kerr"
While sometimes Steve Kerr's decisions leave very polarizing results, most fans have been unified in their reaction to the starting lineup news. The general concensus is that everyone thinks that starting spot shoul be Moses Moody's.
Via @WarriorsMuse: "I like Lindy but I feel like this should be Moses, clear as day."
Through 11 games this season, Moses Moody is averaging 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 48/44/75 shooting from the field. Not only have his numbers been solid, he's doing it while averaging fewer minutes a game than he did last season. It's a tough spot to be in when a player is still developing, but his minutes are becoming more limited, despite more production.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
