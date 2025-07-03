NBA Insider Reveals Shocking Truth On Jonathan Kuminga
Day 3 of NBA free agency definitely hasn't been as action-packed as the first two days, with the biggest news perhaps being Deandre Ayton signing with the Los Angeles Lakers or Mike Brown agreeing to be the next coach of the New York Knicks. Regardless, fans are still awaiting decisions from other top free agents.
Perhaps the biggest free agent is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who seems more likely to leave than Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. With rumors linking Kuminga to the Bulls, Miami Heat, and even New Orleans Pelicans, an NBA insider provided some insight into what the harsh truth is regarding Kuminga.
"[Jonathan Kuminga]'s got no leverage. The only leverage he has right now is to sign the qualifying offer at $7.9M and go out in free agency next offseason...It's not a good time to be a restricted free agent," ESPN's Bobby Marks shared while joining the Warriors radio show Willard and Dibs.
When it comes down to offer sheets, the Brooklyn Nets are really the only team capable of offering something of significance to him. However, several teams will have cap space in the 2026 and 2027 offseasons, meaning it might make sense for Kuminga to sign a one or two-year deal to wait for when the market improves.
Regardless, there's truly know telling exactly how this free agency saga will play out. If the NBA has taught anyone anything in the past seven months, it's that anything can happen.
