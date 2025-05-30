NBA Insider's Giannis Antetokounmpo Celtics Prediction Amid Warriors Interest
ESPN's Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee show that this offseason could be the wildest in NBA history, despite the trade deadline already being filled with blockbuster deals. With names being thrown around in rumors that could be moved, the most prized target remains Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A two-time league MVP and NBA Finals Champion, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have suffered three-straight first-round playoff eliminations after winning the title in 2021. While a trade request from Giannis hasn't happened yet, plenty of teams around the league will make their offers if so. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that list of teams should include the Boston Celtics.
Joining ESPN's Get Up, Windhorst said the best place for Antetokounmpo to go and contend would be the Celtics. Referring to the depth in the Western Conference, Windhorst believes the Celtics could make sense as suitors as they'd have enough assets to make a deal but still have a championship-caliber roster.
While teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as potential suitors if a trade were to go down, Windhorst thinks the right move for Giannis would be to stay in the East, given that a path to the Finals would be easier.
It would be tricky for Boston to make a deal, given their apron restrictions and Jayson Tatum's health, but an eventual pairing of Tatum and Antetokounmpo would be hard to stop in the East.
