NBA Legend Makes Bold Warriors, Lakers Playoff Statement

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal believes the Warriors want all the smoke.

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors sent a message to the Los Angeles Lakers after defeating them in a statement win.

While the message can be open to interpretation, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal believes he heard it loud and clear. During an episode of Inside the NBA, Shaq claimed that the Warriors want all the smoke from the Lakers.

"I know the Lakers beat Golden State three times before, but they didn't have Jimmy Butler and they were not focused," Shaq said. "I like a focused Golden State Warriors team, they're very dangerous. I think they want to see the Lakers in the first round. Oh yeah. We want all the smoke.

It's a pretty bold statement for Shaq to make as a former Laker himself. It's hard to imagine anyone wants to deal with facing LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the playoffs, and it's hard to imagine anyone wanting to deal with how the referees would officiate LeBron, Doncic, and Austin Reaves.

Los Angeles Lakers players LeBron James, Luka Doncic
Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate after a play during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

However, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA since trading for Jimmy Butler. With the way they look, they shouldn't fear any team besides the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers have also looked great since trading for Doncic, but the Warriors have just looked better.

The Golden State Warriors' next opponent is the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

