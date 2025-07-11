NBA Legend Reveals Major Advantage For Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have captured four NBA titles under Steve Kerr, led by two-time MVP guard Steph Curry. While their key trio was broken up in the 2024 offseason when Klay Thompson departed for the Dallas Mavericks, they were able to add another veteran presence when they traded for Jimmy Butler at the deadline.
Even though Draymond Green, Curry, and Butler are all NBA greats, the fact of the matter is they are all well into their 30s and no longer in the prime of their career. As teams like the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets continued to add talent this offseason, it has many wondering what next season could look like in Golden State. Well, one NBA legend sees things differently than the rest.
In an interview with NBC Sports' Monte Poole, NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter shared why he thinks the Warriors have a unique advantage next season.
“A lotta knowledge," Carter told Poole. “They have an advantage because of knowledge. We always look at age and we think ‘Oh, they can’t do it. Can they do it? Will they do it? This this,’ but look at the knowledge.”
“To me, you need a mixture of everything, so you have the veteran presence in the locker room, which a lot of teams die for - they have that,” Carter added. “Now you have to put the young guys around that to guide them. You can’t expect those guys to do it every night.
Butler, Green, and Curry are all 35 or older, with some interesting young pieces around them in Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Quinten Post, and Jonathan Kuminga (if he returns).
Related Articles
NBA Insider Provides Latest Update on Jonathan Kuminga Trade
Seth Curry Breaks Silence on Potentially Joining Warriors