NBA Insider Provides Latest Update on Jonathan Kuminga Trade
Jonathan Kuminga's free agency has not gone the way he hoped. Restricted free agents have had little to no leverage because of the lack of spending money around the NBA this offseason, so players like Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas, who likely would demand top dollar on the open market, are sitting and waiting.
The Golden State Warriors are also waiting, as they have yet to make any kind of move in free agency. Rumors have connected them to Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, but they appear to be waiting to resolve Kuminga's situation beforehand.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania provided some insight into the Kuminga situation on an appearance on SiriusXM and revealed that while there are teams interested, a deal doesn't seem to be imminent.
"The Warriors have not made a move yet this offseason because a lot of what they’re going to do, or trying to do, hinges on his restricted free agency," Shams Charania said. “Does he come back on a deal? Or are you signing and trading him? That’s held up their movement over the offseason. You have a full NBA team whose actions have been held up so far because they’re waiting on that.
“The three teams that have had a level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga this offseason: the Miami Heat, the Chicago Bulls, the Sacramento Kings. But having an interest and getting a deal done [are] two totally different things. Nothing quite yet there. We’re still a ways away from that.”
One option for Kuminga, and the other restricted free agents, is to accept the qualifying offer, play the 2025-26 season out, then they'd become unrestricted free agents in the 2026 offseason, when a lot more teams would have the financial flexibility to spend money.
