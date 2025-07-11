Seth Curry Breaks Silence on Potentially Joining Warriors
Even though he played three years at Duke, winning a National Title and averaging 17.5 points per game as a senior, Seth Curry, unfortunately, will always be compared to his brother Steph. Seth could go on to be undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, and struggled to find his spot in the league until joining the Sacramento Kings for the 2015-16 season.
After playing in the Kings rotation, he moved on to the Dallas Mavericks, where he got the right opportunity and averaged 12.8 points per game and shot 42.5% from beyond the arc. However, despite having more success after Dallas, he's never found a home to stay put in. Set to turn 35 in August, the possibility of teaming up with Steph was once again pitched to him.
"They play a good brand of basketball. I feel like I've been a part of Dub Nation for a while, watching Steph and being around the organization. Obviously, like any team, could use shooting. I can't say anything other than I'm trying to find the best place for me," Seth shared.
He went on to add about playing with his brother, saying, "Steph would love me to come over there and play with him." Golden State has yet to make any moves so far during free agency, and with open roster spots, the team could look to finally bring the Curry brothers together.
Although Seth isn't on the same level as Steph in terms of being a two-time MVP, he boasts a career 43.3% mark from three, and led the league this past season with a 45.6% mark. While it might not be the major move some Warriors fans are hoping for, it would surely appease Steph and give the Warriors another quality perimeter shooting threat.
