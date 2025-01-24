NBA Legend Shades Steve Kerr Over Jayson Tatum 'Controversy'
Even though the Olympics were months ago, the awkward tension between Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Celtics star Jayson Tatum. When the Warriors and Celtics faced off this week, that much was evident.
"We texted after the game in Boston a couple of months ago and we talked last night after the game," Kerr said. "I will tell you that Jayson was an absolute dream to coach. During all that stuff, that so called controversy, you might notice there wasn’t a single quote from Jayson. It was everybody else talking about it. Jayson is an amazing guy and an incredible player and he couldn’t have handled it any better when he was there."
Even after Kerr clarified the situation, many around the NBA still aren't over it, including Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. As Tatum was selected to be an All-Star starter in the Eastern Conference, Barkley decided to throw shade at Steve Kerr over Tatum's Olympic treatment.
"Great player, just not good enough to play in the Olympics, but he's a great player," Barkley said. "One of the five bests in the east, but not good enough to represent his country."
It feels like no matter what happens moving forward, things will always have a certain degree of awkwardness between Jayson Tatum and Steve Kerr. Unfortunately, that's the just the reality of the situation when an All-NBA level player gets benched during the Olympics.
