NBA Players React to Ex-Warriors Champion JaVale McGee's Post

The Golden State Warriors have had some constants during their four NBA Championships since Steve Kerr took over, with those being Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala. Outside of them, several other key pieces have come through Golden State, helping them accomplish what they have.
Looking at the center position specifically, the Warriors went through multiple options, including Andrew Bogut, Zaza Pachulia, and Kevon Looney. Another one of those centers for Golden State was JaVale McGee, who grew into a key role player later in his career. While he may have three NBA rings to his name, he recently accomplished a major career milestone, which he shared on his Instagram.
"Just made my 1st All-Star game in year 17 as a pro! Adding this to my 3 Championships and Gold Medal! Reminding all kids to Never Give Up!" McGee posted to his 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Currently playing in the Puerto Rican league with several other ex-NBA players, he's averaging 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
Seeing this post, several former teammates and other NBA players took the time to share their reactions to McGee's big news.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins said.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," 14-year NBA veteran J.J. Barea commented.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," ex-Knicks guard Quentin Richardson replied.
"My dog!" ex-Warriors champion Ian Clark shared.
As can be seen by the responses, former teammates and competitors of McGee were happy to see him walk away with this accomplishment. Regardless of what league he's in, McGee is still seeing success playing the game he loves.
