New Report on Warriors Champion Jordan Poole Potentially Getting Traded
As the Washington Wizards continue to move forward with their rebuild and enter a new era for the organization, veteran pieces may be forced out to let their core flourish. The Wizards currently have the number 6 and number 18 overall draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon and former NBA champion Khris Middleton headline their free agent class, but a former Warrior is now growing interest around the league in trade talks.
Jordan Poole was a budding star in his years in Golden State, becoming a critical piece in their 2022 championship run. However, after Draymond Green infamously punched Poole before the start of the 2022-2023 season, Golden State's relationship with Poole was never the same.
The Warriors traded Poole to the Wizards for a package surrounding Chris Paul, and after a rollercoaster of a first year in Washington, Poole found a rhythm in the 2024-2025 season. He averaged 20.5 points per game on 37.8% from beyond the arc in a bounce-back year in his second season with the rebuilding Wizards.
A new report from host and draft consultant of "NBA Big Board" Rafael Barlowe revealed that the Wizards are now looking to move off of Poole.
"Around the league, there’s growing belief that Jordan Poole could be moved, either on draft night or later this summer. That potential shake-up adds another layer to Washington’s draft strategy and could open up a path for a new backcourt face," Barlowe wrote.
Poole is currently under contract through the 2026-2027 season and will earn $31.8 million in the 2025-2026 season, which could limit teams' ability to trade for him.
Teams like the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons could be in the market for instant offense either in the starting lineup or as a spark plug off the bench, making Poole a fascinating piece this summer.
