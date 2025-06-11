Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Post Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors lucked out in the 2009 NBA Draft when Steph Curry fell to them with the seventh overall pick. Of course, the Warriors got lucky by landing a player of Curry's caliber, but they got even luckier when he turned out to be one of the most loyal superstars in NBA history, staying with the franchise for his entire career.
Through 16 seasons with the Warriors, Curry has won two MVP awards and four championships while earning 11 All-Star honors.
To show their support for the superstar point guard, the Warriors made an Instagram post to showcase his greatness, which has gone viral.
Via Warriors: "Year 1 ➡️ Year 16"
This post has racked up over 110,000 likes and plenty of comments from fans showing love for the future Hall of Fame point guard.
In year 16, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game with 44.8/39.7/93.3 shooting splits, marking another year of being one of the top players in the NBA. Curry cemented himself as the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history long ago, but he continues to climb up the all-time ranking, and many already consider him the greatest point guard to ever play.
Of course, the Warriors suffered a second-round exit in this year's playoffs after Curry went down with a hamstring strain that ultimately ended his season. However, playing alongside six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler now, Curry and the Warriors should have plenty of optimism heading into his 17th year in the league.