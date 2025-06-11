Warriors Set To Host Pair of All-Americans in Pre-Draft Workout
The Golden State Warriors hold the 41st overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft after trading their first-round pick to the Miami Heat in exchange for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Golden State has brought in several second-round prospects for pre-draft workouts, but the most recent group was arguably the most intriguing list of names yet.
The Warriors announced they would host Auburn's Johni Broome, Marquette's Kam Jones and Nevada's Kobe Sanders on Thursday. Broome was a consensus first-team All-American and The Sporting News Player of the Year, while Jones was a consensus second-team All-American.
Broome led Auburn to an SEC regular season championship and the school's second Final Four berth, posting an average of 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Broome also led the team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and was tied for third in steals. In addition, Broome was a third-team All-American in 2023-24.
Kam Jones averaged 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds for Marquette, finishing the year ranked ninth on Ken Pom's player of the year ranking. In addition to earning consensus second-team All-American honors this past season, he was voted first-team All-Big East in 2024-24 and second team All-Big East in 2022-23.
Kobe Sanders is a more under-the-radar name in terms of college accomplishments, but the point guard's 6'8 frame and scoring ability make him an intriguing prospect that Golden State may opt to consider for that upcoming 41st selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
