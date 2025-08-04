NBA Star Jimmy Butler's Appearance With Jackie Chan Goes Viral
Golden State Warriors star forward Jimmy Butler recently made another viral appearance with a beloved celebrity, this time hanging out with legendary movie star Jackie Chan during his recent trip to Beijing.
Butler gifted Chan a signed No. 10 Warriors jersey and posed with the world-famous actor in a photo that was shared all over social media, garnering plenty of reaction from fans.
"We need a karate themed night for the warriors games this season." @jj_athlete_ replied.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️," @victoriachanfrazier added.
"I thought we signing Jackie chan 😭," @kwa_jin_quan wrote.
"Jimmy butler in Rush hour 4 👀," @armageddxxn added.
"Jackie knows ball🔥 thats the best team you could get right there my boy," @foeteez replied.
Chan, known for his martial arts films, even showed Butler some moves. Butler and Chan also made a joint promotional appearance in Beijing for the Li-Ning shoe company, which has released three of Butler's signature shoes so far. Butler also equipped his alma mater, Tyler Junior College, with a Li-Ning brand deal in December 2024, which provided the team with his brand of signature shoes and featured Butler's personal logo on their jerseys.
Dwyane Wade was the first NBA player to sign with the Chinese footwear giant, a partnership that was born in 2012. Wade has released thirteen signature Li-Ning "Way of Wade" sneakers and signed a lifetime deal with the company in 2018. Butler is the brand's most popular current NBA player, although their roster also includes players such as De'Angelo Russell, CJ McCollum, and Fred VanVleet.
Butler helped revitalize Golden State's season after he was acquired at the trade deadline, pushing the Warriors to a 16-3 record in his first 19 games with the team. Butler also became the fastest player in franchise history to tally 350+ points, 150+ rebounds, and 100+ assists, which he achieved in that span.
The Warriors were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, although that series would have taken an entirely different complexion had Stephen Curry not gone down with what ended up being a season-ending hamstring injury in the second quarter of Game 1.
Golden State is scheduled to open the preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center on October 5, with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. local time. The NBA regular season schedule is expected to be released at some point during this month of August, likely during the second week if recent history is any indication.
