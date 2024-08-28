NBA Trade Idea Sends Steph Curry to Los Angeles Lakers
After so many NBA battles as opponents, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
James won MVP of the tournament, but Curry led Team USA in scoring each of the last two games. Totaling 60 points in the semifinals against Serbia and finals against France, Curry broke out of a shooting slump that had followed him for most of the Olympics.
The chemistry between Curry and James at the Olympics, along with Golden State exploring James' availability last season, has led to some discussion among fans and media members about a potential NBA team up.
While the possibility is extremely unlikely, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus took a stab at putting together a package that makes it happen:
Lakers receive: Steph Curry (from Warriors), Day'Ron Sharpe (from Nets), Wendell Moore Jr. (from Detroit Pistons), $3.9 million trade exception (Jalen Hood-Schifino)
Warriors receive: Austin Reaves (via Lakers), Ben Simmons (via Brooklyn Nets), 2029 unprotected first-rounder (via Lakers), 2031 unprotected first-rounder (via Lakers), $2.4 million trade exception (Curry)
Nets receive: D'Angelo Russell (via Lakers), Rui Hachimura (via Lakers), Gabe Vincent (via Lakers), Jalen Hood-Schifino (via Lakers), $23.3 million trade exception (Simmons), $2.0 million trade exception (Dennis Schröder)
Pistons receive: Dennis Schröder (via Nets), Christian Wood (via Lakers), 2025 LA Clippers second-rounder (via Lakers), 2025 Miami Heat second-rounder (38-59, via Nets), $4 million (via Lakers)
The Warriors have made it clear they want Curry to remain with their organization for his entire career, and the star point guard has expressed that same desire. For that reason alone, it seems unlikely Curry would ever be traded, but fans have still had fun with the idea of he and James joining forces.
