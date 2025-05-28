Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors could trade Jonathan Kuminga for an elite three-point shooter

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors will be one of the more interesting teams to watch during the 2025 NBA offseason.

After losing in 5 games during the Western Conference Semifinals, the team has been linked to numerous stars. Some of those names have included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Cameron Johnson, Brook Lopez, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis

Whether or not any of these stars actually get traded to the Warriors remains to be seen. However, what does seem likely is that the team will sign-and-trade Jonathan Kuminga for one of those pieces.

With that in mind, Clutchpoints created a hypothetical trade scenario for Kuminga.

Warriors trade: Jonathan Kuminga, 2028 GSW first-round pick

Nets trade: Cam Johnson

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson
Dec 19, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Johnson would likely be a perfect fit next to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Through 57 games this season, he averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 48/39/89 shooting from the field. Johnson shoots a career 39% from the three-point line and has had two seasons of shooting more than 40% from deep.

While Johnson hasn't played for a winning basketball team since he was a member of the Phoenix Suns, he could very likely become a new Splash Brother alongside Steph Curry and Buddy Hield.

As a member of the Warriors, he'd likely receive the most wide-open looks he's had since he was shooting over 40% from three with the Phoenix Suns.

