Warriors Trade Idea Swaps Jonathan Kuminga for New Splash Brother
The Golden State Warriors will be one of the more interesting teams to watch during the 2025 NBA offseason.
After losing in 5 games during the Western Conference Semifinals, the team has been linked to numerous stars. Some of those names have included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Cameron Johnson, Brook Lopez, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis
Whether or not any of these stars actually get traded to the Warriors remains to be seen. However, what does seem likely is that the team will sign-and-trade Jonathan Kuminga for one of those pieces.
With that in mind, Clutchpoints created a hypothetical trade scenario for Kuminga.
Warriors trade: Jonathan Kuminga, 2028 GSW first-round pick
Nets trade: Cam Johnson
Johnson would likely be a perfect fit next to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Through 57 games this season, he averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 48/39/89 shooting from the field. Johnson shoots a career 39% from the three-point line and has had two seasons of shooting more than 40% from deep.
While Johnson hasn't played for a winning basketball team since he was a member of the Phoenix Suns, he could very likely become a new Splash Brother alongside Steph Curry and Buddy Hield.
As a member of the Warriors, he'd likely receive the most wide-open looks he's had since he was shooting over 40% from three with the Phoenix Suns.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post With Kylian Mbappe, Lando Norris
New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Bucks Amid Warriors Rumors
NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Appearance With Boston Celtics Superstar