NBA World Reacts to Steph Curry's Performance in Warriors-Trail Blazers
It may only be the preseason, but that didn't stop Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry from finding a way to make Tuesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers exciting.
While the Warriors walked away with a 118-111 victory against the Trail Blazers, the biggest stories of the night were the play of Steph Curry and Warriors rookie Will Richard, who was inserted into the starting lineup.
A Rare Display of Steph Curry Shooting Free Throws
One thing many Warriors fans can all agree on is that Curry doesn't shoot enough free throws for how much he drives to the rim - that wasn't the case on Tuesday night.
Via @LegionHoops: "Steph got 13 free throws in a preseason game 😳"
Via @babyfacedubs: "STEPH GOT 9 FREE THROWS AT HALFTIME FINALLY GETTING FOUL CALLS 😭🙏"
Warriors fans were elated to see Curry actually shoot free throws, while analysts were also surprised at the stat.
Via @DaltonJ_Johnson: "Steph Curry all last season: One game of 13+ free throws Steph Curry tonight: 12 of 13 on free throws"
Via @Curry_Muse: "STEPH 9 FREE THROWS IN A PRESEASON GAME 😱"
A Human Highlight Machine
Part of what makes Steph Curry so special is the sheer fact that he's arguably the most exciting basketball player to watch in the last two decades. Every single game Curry plays in is a spectacle, even a preseason game.
@WarriorsHuddle: "Only Steph Curry can make a meaningless preseason first quarter fun."
At one point in the game, Curry pulled off a signature behind-the-back move that immediately went viral.
Via @ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry cheffin' in the preseason in slow-motion 👨🍳"
One of the most important parts about the preseason is the fact that teams get to try different combinations on the floor. Curry saw some great success when playing with Quinten Post.
Via @warriors: "QP goes THROUGH the legs to Stephen for the triple 👌🤯"
The Final Box Score
Curry finished the night with 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in only 27 minutes on the court. It was as vintage a performance as Curry could have, even at the age of 37 years old.
When the preseason began, the Warriors reportedly stated that they were going to take it seriously. On Tuesday night against the Trail Blazers, that's what they did. Curry finished the night with his highest usage preseason game this season.
Via @DaltonJ_Johnson: "Steph Curry obviously has been the Warriors' best player tonight. Duh Will Richard has been their second-best 👀"
At 37 years old, it's clear that Steph Curry isn't some aging veteran, he's still a bonafide superstar.