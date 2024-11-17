Inside The Warriors

New Golden State Warriors Injury Update Revealed

The Warriors lost a key player to injury vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors players Draymond Green (23), Andrew Wiggins (22) and Lindy Waters III (43) against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden State Warriors players Draymond Green (23), Andrew Wiggins (22) and Lindy Waters III (43) against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are currently without starting shooting guard De’Anthony Melton as he recovers from an ACL sprain. Melton had just been named Steve Kerr’s starting guard next to Steph Curry when he went down with this injury, starting two games before being sidelined.

Via Warriors PR on November 14: “Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton has a sprained left ACL and will undergo further tests. He will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies and an update on his status will be provided when available.”

In Melton's absence, the Warriors turned to Lindy Waters III in the starting shooting guard spot.

Playing just 10 minutes against Memphis, tallying eight points, one assist, and one block on 3/4 from the field, Waters was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left knee hyperextension.

An update from Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Sunday revealed some encouraging news regarding Waters and this injury.

“Lindy Waters III has avoided any serious issue after a scary fall on his left knee the other night, I’m told," Slater wrote on X. "Hyperextension. He is questionable for tomorrow at Clippers.

This is good news for the Warriors, as Waters has emerged as one of Kerr’s trusted depth pieces. Not in the rotation to begin the season, Waters has taken advantage of the opportunities he has gotten due to injuries, and will likely receive regular minutes in Melton’s absence.

JOEY LINN

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation

