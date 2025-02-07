New Report of Warriors' Offer for Kevin Durant Trade
The Golden State Warriors walked away from the 2025 NBA trade deadline with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, as they look to see if he can provide the Warriors with the version of himself that helped the Heat make two NBA Finals. However, reports indicate that Butler was, in fact, not Golden State's top target at the deadline.
Instead, the Warriors were reportedly seeking a reunion with now Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who helped the team win two NBA Finals in three seasons. While Durant was opposed to the deal, leading it to fall through, a new report indicates the package the Warriors were preparing to give up to get the All-Star.
According to John Gambadoro, the Warriors had included both Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins in the potential multi-team deal that would've returned Durant to Golden State. While Wiggins was eventually included in the Butler deal, a report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic a few weeks back indicated the team had no intentions of moving Kuminga.
However, the opportunity to acquire Durant was going to be hard to pass up, as the pairing of Curry and Durant was one of the best in NBA history. Durant ended up remaining in Phoenix past the deadline, but fans can only ponder the hypothetical now.
The Warriors will now look towards the debut of Butler, who could debut as soon as this weekend when Golden State travels to face the Chicago Bulls, his former team.
