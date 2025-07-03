Latest Report On Celtics Star Considering Major Decision Amid Warriors Rumors
The 2025 NBA offseason has been a quiet one for the Golden State Warriors. During the 2025 NBA Draft, they didn't hold a first-round pick, but made a move to turn their lone second-round pick into two selections, eventually selecting Alex Toohey and Will Richard. However, as free agency has begun, they've yet to make a deal.
With three-time NBA Champion Kevon Looney walking to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors seem hung up on their decision with forward Jonathan Kuminga. However, they have been tied to a former Boston Celtics NBA Champion, Al Horford, but a new report reveals that could take a turn for the worse.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Horford is still considering the Warriors as well as the Los Angeles Lakers, but could end up deciding to retire instead. "He is 39 years old. He just finished season 18. I'm told it would be a surprise if he makes a final decision by this weekend. He certainly has earned the right to make a decision at his own time," Charania said.
The five-time NBA All-Star Horford might not exactly be Hall of Fame material, but his game has aged extremely well over the last few seasons. After not being a three-point shooter to begin his career, he's averaged an impressive 40.9% from beyond the arc in the last three seasons. He just recently turned 39, but he very well could provide immense value to Golden State still.
However, the Lakers landing Deandre Ayton on Wednesday could help sway Horford to Golden State, but he could very well decide to call it quits and wrap up a terrific NBA career.
