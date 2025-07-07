New Report On Lakers, Warriors Interested In Ex-Celtics Star
NBA free agent Malcolm Brogdon showed he can still be productive in his most recent season with the Washington Wizards. This past season, he averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 24 games on a rebuilding team.
This summer, Brogdon is a free agent and remains unsigned up to this point. He has experience in the playoffs and can provide veteran leadership as well as reliable production. It's just a matter of who around the league is interested.
A new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer alludes to multiple teams showing interest in Brogdon this offseason, including the Golden State Warriors. The 6-foot-4 point guard is an unrestricted free agent, but the Wizards could negotiate a sign-and-trade in order to get an asset in return.
"League sources say that the Wizards are open to sign-and-trade discussions to facilitate Brogdon's exit from Washington and a slew of teams have registered varying levels of interest in the 32-year-old," Fischer wrote. "That list includes the Clippers, Suns and Lakers as well as the Warriors, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Kings and Bucks.”
The Warriors could use Brogdon to back up superstar Stephen Curry, increasing their depth. Golden State has major title hopes after the team went 23-8 following the trade deadline. Jimmy Butler's had a lot to do with that improvement, as well as the Warriors getting to the second round of the playoffs.
Golden State's biggest goal is maximizing Curry's final years at 37. He doesn't have too much time left when looking at the scale of NBA careers, but Brogdon could help with lineup issues.
