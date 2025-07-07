Ex-Warriors Lottery Pick Signs Deal With Pacers
The NBA offseason is starting to cool down, especially with most of the top free agents having already agreed to deals with their respective teams. Most teams around the league will be looking to make moves around the edges, but that doesn't mean bigger moves can't still happen.
Looking at the Indiana Pacers, their roster will look slightly different heading into the 2025-26 season after making the NBA Finals this past year. Tyrese Haliburton is likely to miss all of next season, and star center Myles Turner has since departed to the Milwaukee Bucks. After adding Jay Huff via trade, the Pacers have sured up their center depth with another move.
According to Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard, former Golden State Warriors second-overall pick James Wiseman will return to Indiana. Wiseman suffered a torn left Achilles during the Pacers' season opener, but the timeline should allow for him to be ready to start next season.
After his time in Golden State, which saw him battle injuries, Wiseman was dealt to the Detroit Pistons, where he played 87 games across two seasons. He then later signed with the Pacers, where he was traded for cash considerations at the deadline to the Toronto Raptors, where he was later waived.
While he is coming off a major injury, Wiseman is still just 24 years old and could emerge as a real piece for this Indiana team during this gap year without Haliburton and following Turner's departure.
