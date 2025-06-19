Ex-Warriors Champion Makes Wild Kevin Durant Proposition Amid Trade Rumors
Even though he's yet to be traded, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is all but gone from Phoenix as he awaits his eventual deal to a list of suitors. Whether that be heading to a team in Texas, like the Dallas Mavericks or the Houston Rockets, or going international to the Toronto Raptors, it seems as though Durant's next destination will be known before next week's NBA Draft.
Speaking on his podcast 'Rogue Bogues,' former Golden State Warriors champion Andrew Bogut was asked about his former teammate Durant, and provided quite the wild proposition for how his next team should consider using him as he's set to turn 37 years old in September.
"If I can KD as a sixth man role, now whether he does it I don't know, like an absolute mercenary where you're not giving up young talent for him and you bring him in to let's say a Knicks and you're not giving up a h*** of a lot...You limit his minutes down, you probably don't have to start him, but if you do you try to keep him at 20-25 [minutes] and finish games," Bogut said.
A move to the bench or even cutting his minutes down to 25 per game would be wild for someone of Durant's level, but Bogut does have some reasoning behind it. If Durant were to go to the Knicks, which seems unlikely at this point, he wouldn't have to carry the offensive burden with players like Jalen Brunson to do so.
Durant has 15 All-Star selections to his name and is coming off a 26.6 points per game season, so it's clear he still has some high-level basketball ahead of himself. However, moving to the bench doesn't seem like a realistic option in the immediate future.
