New Report on Potential Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The NBA offseason is in full swing, with free agency set to begin next week, as players across the league will be looking for their next landing spot. Top names expected to hit the market include Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Quentin Grimes, Brook Lopez, and more.
During this free agency process, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be monitoring how the team navigates it and what they do to surround him with a contending roster. With Damian Lillard expected to miss significant time next season, the roster in Milwaukee currently looks underwhelming.
In a recent article by the New York Post, they mentioned that the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs are among the teams to have rumored interest in Antetokounmpo if he becomes available. Sharing the same agent as Warriors star Steph Curry, there could be a pathway there.
While the Bucks were NBA Champions back in 2021, the roster looks far different today. Khris Middleton, the team's second-leading scorer in the Finals, is no longer with the team, and the same is true for Jrue Holiday, the starting point guard. Unless Milwaukee gets bold and makes a splash trade, it's hard to see this current Bucks team be a contender.
Unless Golden State were to part ways with either Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler in a deal, the most logical way for a deal to the Bay to happen would be waiting until the season when Jonathan Kuminga can be traded at his full-contract value, assuming the team brings him back. However, teams will be anxiously awaiting how Antetokounmpo's thought process changes over the weeks.
