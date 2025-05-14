New Report on Steve Kerr's Controversial Jonathan Kuminga Decision
The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of elimination heading into Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. With the Timberwolves up 3-1 going into their home game, the Warriors have almost no momentum after a 117-110 defeat in Game 4.
Despite suffering three straight losses, one player who has shown significant improvement is forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old has improved his scoring numbers with more opportunities, while Stephen Curry is working to return from a hamstring strain that he suffered in Game 1.
While Kuminga's recent success is positive, his upcoming free agency is looming. Kuminga is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season, but he slid down the bench after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. He's been rumored to depart from Golden State because of his playing time and the team's salary cap situation.
A new report from The Ringer's Logan Murdock could add fuel to that idea. Murdock reports that the Warriors' coaching staff was upset with Kuminga taking shots away from Curry, with many wondering if his time as a Warrior would be over after this season.
“Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff," Murdock wrote. "During a late-season game against the Blazers, team sources say Kerr was incensed after several instances in which Kuminga looked off Curry to create his own offense.
"Kuminga subsequently received DNPs in the Warriors’ regular-season finale against the Clippers and then again in their play-in matchup against the Grizzlies. By the start of the playoffs, many within the organization wondered whether Kuminga, who is eligible for an extension, had played his last game as a Warrior.”
Golden State has a chance to keep its season alive tonight against Minnesota. However, with Curry still out, the odds are not in the Warriors' favor.
