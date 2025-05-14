Draymond Green Sends Heartfelt Apology After Warriors-Wolves Game 4
The Golden State Warriors are in a must-win situation after last night's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Timberwolves stole Game 4 on the road, 117-110, which puts the Warriors down 3-1 heading back to Minnesota.
Golden State has now lost three straight games after stealing Game 1 on the road. A lot has gone wrong since the series opener, and it's clear the Warriors are frustrated with how the series has gone, including forward Draymond Green.
Green had a quick statement after Game 2, claiming that the media were trying to paint him as an "angry black man." He then stormed out of the locker room, not speaking at the post-game press conference.
Green did not speak to the media after Game 3's loss at home. The former All-Star has struggled throughout the series, averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 39.2% shooting from the field this postseason.
After Game 4, Green spoke to the media and issued an apology for his absence after Game 3. The 35-year-old explained that he was frustrated but wanted to be careful with his actions.
"Before I start, I want to apologize to y'all," Green said. "I didn't talk the other day. I was quite a bit frustrated, and I'm very careful. I didn't want to get myself fined, but more so, say something and make it sound like an excuse when you struggle and lose.
"I didn't come up here and talk, and I felt like a coward when I got home, so I wanted to apologize to y'all."
The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for Game 5, as they've been for most of the series. The two-time MVP suffered a hamstring injury during Game 1 and hasn't appeared since.
