Inside The Warriors

New Report on Warriors Linked to NBA Champion, Key Celtics Big

NBA Champion and Boston Celtics key big man has emerged as a top target for the Golden State Warriors

Austin Veazey

Mar 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) controls the ball while Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) controls the ball while Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA free agency is getting set to open at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST, as teams can begin negotiating with free agents at that time. There isn't a lot of available spending or your usual crop of "top" free agents out there, so the few valuable players on the market could go quickly.

The Golden State Warriors are searching for another piece or two that could help push them over the top as they look to send Stephen Curry out on a high note as his career starts to wind down. They already made one major move last season when they traded for Jimmy Butler, tying his timeline to Curry's and Draymond Green's.

It was thought for a while that the Warriors could chase a two-way big like Brook Lopez, but those rumors seemed to have stalled. But now, NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that Al Horford could be an option for the Warriors.

"League sources say veteran center Al Horford will be a top target for Golden State," Stein reported in his latest Substack.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Horford, a 5-time NBA All-Star and 18-year veteran, finally captured his first championship in 2024. He still has enough left in the tank to give a contending team quality minutes in pursuit of another title, playing 27.7 MPG in 60 games for the Boston Celtics last season, averaging 9.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.1 APG.

Horford's playmaking has always been underrated, which could make him an ideal fit in Golden State's system, as he and Draymond Green could thrive in dribble-handoffs with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Horford also adds the ability to stretch the floor, shooting 40.9% from three over his last three seasons with the Celtics.

Related Articles

Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard Expected to Sign With Dallas Mavericks

NBA Fans React To Steph Curry’s Latest Appearance

Ex-Warriors, Lakers Guard Reportedly Top Target For Mavericks

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News