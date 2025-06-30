New Report on Warriors Linked to NBA Champion, Key Celtics Big
NBA free agency is getting set to open at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST, as teams can begin negotiating with free agents at that time. There isn't a lot of available spending or your usual crop of "top" free agents out there, so the few valuable players on the market could go quickly.
The Golden State Warriors are searching for another piece or two that could help push them over the top as they look to send Stephen Curry out on a high note as his career starts to wind down. They already made one major move last season when they traded for Jimmy Butler, tying his timeline to Curry's and Draymond Green's.
It was thought for a while that the Warriors could chase a two-way big like Brook Lopez, but those rumors seemed to have stalled. But now, NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that Al Horford could be an option for the Warriors.
"League sources say veteran center Al Horford will be a top target for Golden State," Stein reported in his latest Substack.
Horford, a 5-time NBA All-Star and 18-year veteran, finally captured his first championship in 2024. He still has enough left in the tank to give a contending team quality minutes in pursuit of another title, playing 27.7 MPG in 60 games for the Boston Celtics last season, averaging 9.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.1 APG.
Horford's playmaking has always been underrated, which could make him an ideal fit in Golden State's system, as he and Draymond Green could thrive in dribble-handoffs with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Horford also adds the ability to stretch the floor, shooting 40.9% from three over his last three seasons with the Celtics.
Related Articles
Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard Expected to Sign With Dallas Mavericks
NBA Fans React To Steph Curry’s Latest Appearance
Ex-Warriors, Lakers Guard Reportedly Top Target For Mavericks