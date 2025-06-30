Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard Expected to Sign With Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks were viewed as the joke of the NBA after trading away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and one draft pick. Luckily, the franchise had some luck work in their favor as they landed the first-overall pick and Cooper Flagg. However, there's still more work to be done.
It looks like Nico Harrison and the Mavericks wasted no time finding the player who will hold down the starting point guard position while Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL. With plenty of forward talent on this roster, it's clear that adding a lead guard is vital to becoming a playoff contender this next season.
According to Marc Stein, the team is expected to sign D'Angelo Russell to a two-year, $12 million deal when free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.
Russell played 33 games with the Golden State Warriors in 2019-20 before the team traded him to Minnesota in a deal that included Andrew Wiggins and the 2022 first-round pick that was used to draft Jonathan Kuminga. In addition, Russell has had two separate stints with both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, who drafted the one-time NBA All-Star second overall in 2015.
Russell split time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles this past season, mostly coming off the bench for the Lakers before moving into a starting role with the Nets after he was acquired in a trade that sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Lakers. Russell averaged 12.7 points per game, a sharp decrease from the 18 points per game that he averaged for the Lakers in 2023-24.
With Kyrie Irving targeting a January return, Russell will likely revert to a reserve role, similar to the one he had with the Lakers before his eventual trade. However, a two-year contract signifies that neither party plans to immediately move on from one another when that situation inevitably presents itself.
