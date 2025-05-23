New Report on Warriors Potentially Trading for Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are two teams expected to make changes this offseason. Both teams have won NBA Championships in the last five seasons, but saw their seasons come to an end similarly, with their star players going down with injuries. Now, they'll look to make changes ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
However, the Warriors will be looking to add more talent while the Celtics are expected to move off talent, to adjust to the CBA's salary cap rules. Therefore, a perfect pairing could be in order, with a new report indicating Golden State's interest in one of Boston's star players.
According to ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel, the Warriors have expressed interest in Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis to add rim protection and spacing at the center position.
"The Golden State Warriors have long been viewed as a potential destination for Porzingis before he even joined Boston in 2023. It is no secret to anyone that the Warriors will be seeking immediate frontcourt production," Siegel wrote. The Warriors were heavily linked to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic at the deadline, but the team went after Jimmy Butler instead.
"Since he doesn't carry any long-term financial restraints, Porzingis could fill an immediate gap next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler," Siegel added. "This fit makes sense, but Porzingis' health is the top concern many teams share at this time."
The Warriors could look to orchestrate a sign-and-trade for Porzingis using Jonathan Kuminga, as Kuminga could serve as the replacement for Jayson Tatum, as he could miss all of next season due to his Achilles tear.
Related Articles
Latest Report on Potential Warriors-Celtics Trade
Ex-NBA Coach Compares Jonathan Kuminga to Toronto Raptors Legend
New Report on Warriors Targeting Recent Celtics Champion in Trade