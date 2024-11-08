Inside The Warriors

Nine-Year NBA Veteran Wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to Join Warriors

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo join Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors?

Farbod Esnaashari

Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) and Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) and Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
There's no dodging it, the Milwaukee Bucks have been the most disappointing team in the NBA so far this season. After eight games, the team has a dismal record of 2-6, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard playing.

With the Bucks struggling, it's created a surge of trade rumors surrounding the team. Some rumors have Giannis linked to the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Nets, but one former NBA player believes he should join the Warriors.

During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons expressed his thoughts on Giannis leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Miami, I get for lifestyle and for city," Parsons said. "But if I'm looking across the city and I want a trade because I'm losing, why in the world would these two teams be the two teams you wanna go to... I think it's got to be the Warriors, Thunder, and Rockets... If I'm Giannis, yeah, I'd wanna go play with Steph Curry."

As it stands, the Golden State Warriors have a fantastic record of 7-1. It's too early to gauge whether or not the team should make an actual move because that roughly takes at least 20 games to gauge. Giannis would be an amazing fit on the team, but the current roster needs more time together.

If Steph Curry and Giannis ever do team up, it would shake the foundation of the NBA.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

